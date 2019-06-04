CLOSE
Idris Elba And Sabrina Dhowre Grace British Vogue Cover On Wedding Day

The UK fashion Bible is paying homage to the beautiful couple on their most important day.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Well it’s been over a month since their glorious wedding and Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre are gracing the July cover of UK Vogue.

And man…it’s beautiful!

“We’ve been literally inseparable since we met,” Elba recently told Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful on his wedding morning.

The Emmy and Golden Globe award nominated actor said the two met in 2017 in a Vancouver jazz bar, while Idris was filming “The Mountain Between Us.” Apparently, it  “love at first sight.”

“You know, I’m 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina,” he continued. “It wasn’t something that I wanted to do, get married again. But…”

 

 

The “Luther” actor says that Sabrina and his own children have blended perfectly.

“Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I’ve known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more.”

 

 

As we previously reported, on April 26  the actor married Dhowre in a beautiful ceremony in Marakesh, Morocco. Vogue UK wrote that Elba wore a custom suit by Ozwald Boateng and Dhowre stunned in a Vera Wang gown with an off-the-shoulder detail.

For the reception, the glowing bride had a wardrobe change to another Wang classic, a V-neck dress complete with couture lace.

 

Apparently, their nuptials will be three-day event, with the newly married couple hosting an all-white party on Saturday. And on Thursday, they hosted an extravagant rehearsal dinner at Amanjena on Thursday, according to Vogue.

“There was a huge festive party with camels and fire dancers and dancing,” a source told PEOPLE. 

We love to see a happy couple in love!

Idris Elba And Sabrina Dhowre Grace British Vogue Cover On Wedding Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

