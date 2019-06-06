CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

50 Cent Nearly Squares Up With Struggle Rapper While Out on Date

This is exactly how not to get put on.

Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 09, 2019

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Struggle rappers, when are y’all going to learn? A would-be rapper yearning to be discovered almost caught a fade at the hands of 50 Cent.

In a clip making the social rounds, Fif appears ready to square up on a dude who had approached him on the street.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“You gon’ hit me cause I’m telling you I got talent,” says the man. “That’s how you feel?”

From listening to the interaction, it appears the man is an aspiring artist who was hoping to get 50 to listen to his music. However, he doesn’t actually have any music on him to share, but wanted 50 to look at his Instagram page (“Look at my IG at least”).

When 50 clearly declines, the man says “That’s some f*ck sh*t my n*gga.” This revelation earned him chastisement from the multi-platinum selling rapper.

“You’re sh*t is not going to work, you wanna know why,” said 50, who also peeped he was being videotaped. “Because you’re stupid. “The way you’re approaching me is wrong. There is nothing to play right now. There’s nothing you can show me right now that’s going to help you.”

See Also: Fofty Alert: 50 Cent Presses Tony Yayo For Payment [Video]

To this, dude responded with his “look at my IG” crutch, and, yeah.

Added 50, “Look at my IG is going to help you right now?”

Tangent, that woman seen with 50 Cent appears to be out and about with Nikki Nicole. You may remember her as Black Ink Crew: Chicago cast member Phor’s old girlfriend, who give him the deuces after he got caught cheating on her.

Anyway, peep a struggle rapper almost catch a proper fade below, and share this with a would-be MC as exactly what not to do. It seems like homie was either going to get noticed, or get punched in the mouth and try to sue. Now, he’s getting chastised by the Internets.

What a time.

50 Cent Nearly Squares Up With Struggle Rapper While Out on Date was originally published on hiphopwired.com

50 Cent

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2 Women Finesse NY Jets’ Le’Veon Bell Out…

Scammers are going to scam with no sympathy. A star football player learned this lesson the hard way. ABC NY…
06.06.19
Woman Given Three Days To Live At Birth…

Nekhidia Harris may be small in size but she doesn’t let that hold her back. At birth Harris was given…
06.07.19
Sgt. LaDavid Johnson’s Widow Snubs Army After Hollow…

The widow of LaDavid Johnson, an Army soldier who was killed in an ambush in Africa, reportedly “reacted angrily” when…
06.07.19
Teen Accepted Into 139 Colleges Chooses This Campus…

Normandie Cormier has, as some people say, “secured the bag.” The Lafayette, Louisiana teen applied to colleges through a system…
06.07.19
Longtime News Anchor Commits Suicide

All condolences to Tongen and his family.
06.06.19
Petty President: President Trump Tightens Cuba Travel Restrictions,…

In a move some expected once President Donald Trump took office, the administration is rolling back nearly 20 years of…
06.06.19
President Trump’s Top Coons Diamond & Silk Host…

Conservative shoe-shines Diamond and Silk became superstars for MAGA country after their strong and often belligerent support of President Donald…
06.06.19
Mom Killed Baby With Fentanyl In Sippy Cup…

A Pittsburgh woman was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of her baby, who died after drinking…
06.06.19
3 People Arrested After Foster Child Beaten For…

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””] Three people have been arrested in Florida for reportedly brutally beating a child…
06.06.19
City To Pay Nearly $1 Million To Family…

Wickie Yvonne Bryant died alone in her cell in the Atlanta City Detention Center after she didn’t get proper medication…
06.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close