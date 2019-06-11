CLOSE
Charm City
Teen Arrested After Ocean City Boardwalk Stabbing

US-LIFESTYLE-HOLIDAY

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

Ocean City Police have arrested a 19-year-old Harrisburg man who they say stabbed two teens on the Ocean City boardwalk over the weekend.

The attack happened at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Caroline Street and the Boardwalk. Police told Fox Baltimore surveillance photos, multiple tips from residents and a “vigilant hotel employee” with helping make the arrest.

“We would not have the photographs, video evidence and the ability to quickly identify the suspect without our City Watch program,” said Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro. “The investment in the town’s surveillance technology is a key factor in solving this case.”

This is the second stabbing on an area beach boardwalk in recent weeks.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Teen Arrested After Ocean City Boardwalk Stabbing was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

