Charm City
Did You Know? Baltimore Isn’t The Most Dangerous City In Maryland

The most dangerous city in Maryland might surprise you.

Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust
Baltimore City Maryland from Federal Hill

Source: VW Pics / Getty

Road Snacks reports are in and according to data collected from the annual FBI report, Baltimore is not the most dangerous but it does top the list.

The stats, which focused on the newly released 2016 Crime In The United States Report, were broken down per capita. Ocean City came in at no. 1 for its 1 in 6 chances of being a victim of property crime and 1 in 85 chance of being a victim in violence. Baltimore ranked at no. 3 for it’s high murder rate.

Here are the top 10 most dangerous cities in Maryland:

1. Ocean City

2. Elkton

3. Baltimore

4. Cambridge

5. Cumberland

6. Salisbury

7. Hyattsville

9. Fruitland

10. Hagerstown

SOURCE: RoadSnacks.net

