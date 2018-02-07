Did You Know? Baltimore Isn’t The Most Dangerous City In Maryland

Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!

Road Snacks reports are in and according to data collected from the annual FBI report, Baltimore is not the most dangerous but it does top the list.

The stats, which focused on the newly released 2016 Crime In The United States Report, were broken down per capita. Ocean City came in at no. 1 for its 1 in 6 chances of being a victim of property crime and 1 in 85 chance of being a victim in violence. Baltimore ranked at no. 3 for it’s high murder rate.

Here are the top 10 most dangerous cities in Maryland:

1. Ocean City

2. Elkton

3. Baltimore

4. Cambridge

5. Cumberland

6. Salisbury

7. Hyattsville

9. Fruitland

10. Hagerstown

SOURCE: RoadSnacks.net