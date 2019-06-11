As humans there are some things that we all enjoy, sex is one of those things.
There are some surprising benefits that come from having sex. According to studies having sex can cure a pregnant woman’s morning sickness, sex can lower blood pressure and it can actually improve your immune system.
See Also: DL’s Top 10 Ways To Know If It’s Just A Booty Call
See Also: DL’s Top 10 Underrated Perks Of Being Single
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!Follow @magicbaltimore
DL’s Top 10 Benefits Of Sex was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com