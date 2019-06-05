Sometimes it seems like when you’re single all you can think about is your next relationship. But, don’t forget that there are some pretty sweet perks of being single. You could go weeks without shaving or waxing because you have no one to impress. You can also have your bottle of wine all to yourself! And don’t forget…toilet paper lasts longer when it’s just you.

DL’s Top 10 Underrated Perks Of Being Single was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 22 hours ago

