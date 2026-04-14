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Lil Jon Opens Up And Gets Deep In New Memoir

Lil Jon Announces Memoir I Only Shout So You Can Hear Me — See the Cover! (Exclusive)

Published on April 14, 2026

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THE BUZZ!

Lil Jon Announces Memoir I Only Shout So You Can Hear Me — See the Cover! (Exclusive)

Lil Jon built a career making people turn up… but now he’s slowing it down and opening up.
He’s dropping a memoir called I Only Shout So You Can Hear Me, and this one is personal. Not just music stories, not just the hits… real life. The journey, the pressure, and the losses.

What stands out most is him speaking on the passing of his son earlier this year. That alone changes the tone of everything. He’s also talking about growth, healing, and who he is outside of the hype.

For somebody we only see as high energy and loud… this feels like the quiet side we never got.

Just don’t shout in your head while you read it.


Source: People

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