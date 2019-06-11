Hughley TV: Omar Epps Reflects On His Career Thus Far [Video]

06.11.19
Omar Epps is a household name. He started out in the business as a young man and has now been in for over 20 years. In that time a lot of things have changed both in the world and in Hollywood. “there’s so much content being made” one would think that there would be more opportunites but he explains that, “there’s less.” What he sees today is less “career building opportunities,” than there were when he was getting his start.

The generation that he came up with was the first to really tell Black stories. Now, he sees more and more of our stories being told and that Hollywood is recognizing that Black films do well at the box office. The new generation of Black film makers and actors are doing more and more and he sees Hollywood headed in a positive direction.

