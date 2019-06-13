The D.L. Hughley Show
HomeThe D.L. Hughley Show

Mom Seeking Answers After Cops Called On 10-Year-Old Son Over Play Money [Video]

Leave a comment

A Maryland 10-year-old after he brought play money on the school bus. Now, his mother is looking for answers. The Montgomery County school has admitted that mistakes were made, Fox 5 reports.

Tiffany Kelly bought fake money on Amazon to help her son, Sadiq, learn to count, she told Fox 5. The play money is marked with pink Chinese characters, and Sadiq brought it with him on the school bus and was handing it out to other students.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Montgomery County Police say the bus driver saw what was happening and alerted a supervisor who called the police saying there was a student who may have counterfeit money.

Police notified the Secret Service, which is reportedly their policy for any potential counterfeiting cases.

An officer then went to Sadiq’s school to talk to him in the principal’s office.

“We need to stop calling police on children,” Kelly said. “There was a time, if I had a fight, even if I went to a store and took something, my parents were called. We do not need to involve law enforcement on every level of a child’s development and learning.”

Kelly said she wasn’t told what was going until after a police officer interviewed her son and realized this was a misunderstanding.

Montgomery County Public School officials released a statement reading:

“MCPS staff are actively are working with the parent to address her concerns. There were some clear missteps on our part and we are working to ensure the process is clear moving forward for staff and that incidents like this do not happen again.Our practice is to call the police if there is suspicion and/or evidence of a student trying to use counterfeit money to purchase something. But that wasn’t the case in this situation and the police should not have been called.”

Mom Seeking Answers After Cops Called On 10-Year-Old Son Over Play Money [Video] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Money , Montgomery County

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Two-Month-Old Baby On Life Support After “Severe” Beating…

A Louisville man was booked on Tuesday night after inflicting “severe injuries” on his 2-month-old child, according to police.
06.14.19
Karma! Central Park Five Prosecutor Elizabeth Lederer Out…

Lederer, who still serves as the prosecutor for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, says that she resigned because of the…
06.13.19
Teen Dance Team Member Collapses and Dies During…

Apparently 17-year-old Elyse Purefoy asked her coach for water, but never received it.
06.13.19
Hi Hater: High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When…

According to reports, the Dallas Independent School District has apologized to Emmett J. Conrad High School valedictorian Rooha Haghar for…
06.13.19
Kevin Durant’s Mom Defends Son from Trolls: ‘You…

One thing we have probably all figured out by now is that moms will never stop being moms. They don’t…
06.12.19
Man Allegedly Shot 2 Women In Georgia, Kidnapped…

A Georgia man has reportedly been accused of shooting 2 women and kidnapping one of them before fleeing to South…
06.12.19
Helicopter Crashes Into New York City Building

The New York City Fire Department is responding to reports of an accident that occurred this afternoon in the city’s…
06.10.19
Pushing Weight: A 600 Pound Man Arrested Over…

Just, wow.
06.10.19
Family Demands Answers After Army Vet Who Mysteriously…

https://www.facebook.com/ny1news/videos/2211805492274189/ In April 2018, Army veteran Everett Palmer Jr. turned himself in to Pennsylvania authorities to settle an arrest warrant related…
06.10.19
Boyfriend Sentenced To Life In Prison After Pleading…

A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to strangling his 19-year-old girlfriend to death…
06.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close