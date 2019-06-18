We all have bad habits…some are worse than others. And there are some that we should cut out right now, even if they seem harmless. One thing you need to stop doing is hitting the snooze button in the morning, according to researchers it makes you even sleepier! You also need to stop sharing makeup with your friends…yuck!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

See Also: DL’s Top 10 Awkward Things That Happen When You Share A Bathroom

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

DL’s Top 10 Bad Habits You Should Break Right Now was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 18, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: