Dominican Officials Say David Ortiz Wasn’t Intended Target In Shooting

This case keeps getting stranger by the moment and Big Papi seemingly caught a hot one for nothing.

New developments are emerging in the bizarre shooting case involving David Ortiz, this after authorities announced the name of the man who supposedly ordered the hit. Now, officials in the Dominican Republic are saying that the former MLB slugger was not the intended target.

TMZ reports:

The gunman who shot David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic earlier this month DID NOT mean to target Big Papi … so say D.R. officials, who say it was Ortiz’s FRIEND they wanted to kill.

D.R. police and prosecutors just announced Sixto David Fernandez — who was allegedly sitting near Ortiz at Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo on June 9 — was supposed to be the target.

Unclear why Fernandez was the target. We’re trying to gather information on who Fernandez is and what he does for a living. All we know so far is that cops say he’s buddies with Ortiz.

In an update, the outlet adds that Victor Hugo Gómez ordered the hit on Fernandez because he believed the man snitched on him.

Dominican Officials Say David Ortiz Wasn't Intended Target In Shooting was originally published on hiphopwired.com

David Ortiz , Dominican Republic

