Kimora Lee Simmons Says Djimon Hounsou Is An Absent Dad, Per Sources

The tea is scorching.

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

On Father’s Day, actor Djimon Hounsou raised eyebrows when he revealed he hadn’t seen his son in a while—which was swiftly amplified since his baby mama is Kimora Lee Simmons. Now, the mother of said child is basically saying she hasn’t been keeping the kid away, Hounsou is just absent.

Well damn. Actually, it’s what source closes to Kimora are saying.

Reports TMZ:

Sources closely tied to Kimora say Djimon’s recent griping that he wasn’t able to see his son, Kenzo, for the holiday — and suggesting it was Kimora’s fault — is completely backward … ’cause he had every opportunity to make plans, but simply didn’t.

You’ll recall … Djimon told a pap this week that he’d gotten screwed out of seeing — let alone being able to talk to — his son, and seemed to be pointing the finger at his baby mama.

We’re told Sunday’s missed opportunity to get together with the kid is just the latest in what we’re told has become common in their relationship … that Djimon allegedly doesn’t go out of his way to make plans.

Our sources — who are directly knowledgeable about this — tell us Kimora has an open door policy when it comes to visitation. We’re told she encourages the whole fam coming together as often as possible — holidays, birthdays, etc. — but Djimon hardly ever takes her up on it.

Photo: Getty

Kimora Lee Simmons Says Djimon Hounsou Is An Absent Dad, Per Sources was originally published on hiphopwired.com

