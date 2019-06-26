CLOSE
Samuel L. Jackson Joins Star-Studded Cast Playing George Clinton In Upcoming Neil Bogart Biopic

Bogart is best known as the founder of Casablanca Records, which promoted the boosted of Donna Summer, Parliament, Village People and more.

Samuel L. Jackson will bring his undeniable presence to an upcoming biopic depicting the life of the late Neil Bogart, the founder of the popular music label, Casablanca Records. Joining Jackson in the star-studded cast for the film Spinning Gold is Kenan Thompson, D.L. Hughley, and Jay Pharoah among others.

Deadline exclusively reports:

Production will begin July 16 in Montreal on Spinning Gold, a film written and to be directed by Timothy Scott Bogart, son of the late musical idolmaker who died in 1982 of cancer and lymphoma at age 39.

Bogart’s Boardwalk Entertainment has fully financed the picture with Jessica Martins’ Hero Entertainment, and here is the cast: Samuel L. Jackson plays Parliament leader George Clinton (the Godfather of Funk), Kenan Thompson plays Motown’s Berry Gordy, Jason Isaacs plays Al Bogart (the record producer’s father), Jason Derulo plays Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers, Jay Pharoah plays WBLS radio DJ Frankie Crocker, D.L. Hughley plays Parliament’s Bootsy Collins, 11-time Grammy nominee Jazmine Sullivan plays Gladys Knight, Steven Strait and X Ambassadors’ Sam Harris play respective KISS leaders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Neil Patrick Harris plays KISS co-manager Bill Aucoin, and a top young singer is about to be set to play Donna Summer.

Jeremy Jordan is set to play Bogart, who was infamous for his drug use, womanizing, and high stakes risk that typically paid off.

See Also: Schooled: Samuel L. Jackson Demonstrates All The Ways To Use “Motherf*cker”

