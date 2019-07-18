Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Explains Offset & Cardi B’s Rhymes In Latest “New Lyrics for Old People” Segment

While Offset and Cardi B are two of the most popular Hip-Hop artists in the game there are quite a few fans both old and young who have no idea what the heck they’re talking about when they spit their rhymes. Luckily Jimmy Kimmel took it upon himself to explain what their lyrics mean in his latest installment of “New Lyrics for Old People.

In last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the Hip-Hop power couple joined the late night host to spit lines from their collabo cut “Clout” while Kimmel attempted to decipher the rap ebonics into lily-white English. While Jimmy failed to translate words like “yayo” and Cardi’s sexual innuendos, he did for the most part do a good job of breaking down what Offset and Cardi meant to say in their lyrics.

Watch the clip below and try not to be too hard on Jimmy for slipping up on his understanding of rap slang here and there.

