R. Kelly in Solitary Confinement, Fears for Life Behind Bars

R. Kelly is behind bars for the foreseeable future and according to reports, he’s scared for his life.

Kelly’s attorney spoke to TMZ, telling the site the singer fears retaliation from fellow inmates who know he’s accused of having sex with underage girls. There are apparently no R.Kelly fans in jail.

The musician has opted for solitary confinement, feeling safer by himself despite having limited phone privileges and no access to TV or the internet. But, according to his attorney, Kelly needs support since he can’t read or write, making tasks like figuring out what’s on the commissary list virtually impossible.

Earlier this week, Kelly pled not guilty to all charges. Though his attorney argued that he was not a flight risk and had appeared at all of his court appointments on time, a judge denied bond calling the case “extraordinarily serious.”

If convicted, Kelly would face the maximum of 195 years in prison. Prosecutors believe that there were many more girls, beyond the initially cited 12, who were victim to Kelly’s abuse.

This decades-long history of abuse was documented through witness and survivor testimony in the dream hampton produced documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” which aired on Lifetime this past January.

Source: TMZ

