This Sex Tip Has Gone Viral, But It’s Not As Easy At It Looks 

Yes, another day, another viral challenge.

However most social media challenges we see aren’t as sensual as this latest one. Technically, it hasn’t officially been denominated as a “challenge” yet, since it’s move of a sex tip than a summons. But age appropriate Internet users have done it enough for it to go viral, so don’t say we didn’t mention it to you once it blows up on the web.

It started back in February, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The tip is to use your hips and waist to spell the word “coconut” while on top during intercourse.

Writing 'COCONUT " using your waist is the trick to master women on top!! Thank me later ladies! — KE SHARP (@danielmarven) February 14, 2019

Some people nailed it.

While others failed it.

Your dyslexic girl trying to spell coconut pic.twitter.com/FL5MpVsy14 — Stupendous Uglinectionary (@Tz_ldn) July 17, 2019

Me trying to spell out coconut pic.twitter.com/SP2G81k6q2 — 🅲🅷🆄🆈 (@jayjayriv) July 18, 2019

It definitely didn’t take long for Twitter to get a hold of the challenge and turn it into a hilarious joke.

nobody:

girls trying to spell coconut: pic.twitter.com/zfPX78xtL3 — charles (@bbarleyy) July 17, 2019

when you’re wondering why it’s taking too long to spell coconut and you realize she spelled “what are we” pic.twitter.com/xWJ4P852cH — airbag dirtman👑 (@jonathanrey_) July 18, 2019

Him: Can u spell Coconut?

My dyslexic ass: pic.twitter.com/fW0d20AOj9 — ǝןʎɔǝǝ 🙎🏽‍♀️ (@olafwife) July 17, 2019

And for some, the coconut was too real.

Spell coconut they said.. it’ll be fun they said.. pic.twitter.com/cgV8bWRa4D — 𝔐 (@mils_mp) July 17, 2019

But wait. This is not to be confused with the term “Coconuting”, which has a much different meaning for men.

Would you try it?

@Niiniola: “spell coconut on my waist with your money, then we can talk.”

@MauriceKing_: “…how do i tell my girl i’m allergic to coconuts and will go into anna-fil-lactic shock if she start spelling coconut with her waist?

This Sex Tip Has Gone Viral, But It’s Not As Easy At It Looks was originally published on globalgrind.com