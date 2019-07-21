Singer Al B. Sure opened up Tom Joyner’s One More Time Experience when it stopped in Charlotte to a hot crowd! Yes, the temperature was hot but the Queen City fans showed but ready to party!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The party was live, but Al B. Sure took it up a notch by jumping off the stage into the crowd to perform the iconic R&B collab put together by Quincy Jones ‘Secret Garden’ featuring Al B. Sure and many others released in 1989.

Check out the performance here

See More from The One More Time Experience Here

Al B Sure Jumps into The Crowd to Perform ‘Secret Garden’ at The One More Time Experience was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Nia Noelle Posted 22 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: