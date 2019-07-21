TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Al B Sure Jumps into The Crowd to Perform ‘Secret Garden’ at The One More Time Experience

Leave a comment
Al B Sure Performs at the One More Time Experience Charlotte

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

Singer Al B. Sure opened up Tom Joyner’s One More Time Experience when it stopped in Charlotte to a hot crowd!  Yes, the temperature was hot but the Queen City fans showed but ready to party!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The party was live, but Al B. Sure took it up a notch by jumping off the stage into the crowd to perform the iconic R&B collab put together by Quincy Jones ‘Secret Garden’ featuring Al B. Sure and many others released in 1989.

Check out the performance here

See More from The One More Time Experience Here

Al B Sure Jumps into The Crowd to Perform ‘Secret Garden’ at The One More Time Experience was originally published on oldschool1053.com

al b sure! , Tom Joyner one more time

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close