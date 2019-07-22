CLOSE
Thoughts? Odell Beckham Jr. Had This To Say About Who He’s Dating & Rumors About His Sexuality

The athlete gets real in a candid interview.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Odell Beckham Jr. has definitely made his share of headlines over the course of his football career, and now the 26-year-old is addressing the public in one of his most intimate interviews yet.

Beckham spoke with GQ to talk about his recent trade from the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns, and he also responded to a lot of misconceptions about him during his five plus years in the public spotlight. One thing he addressed was the privacy of his dating life:

“You never hear about my personal life. You never hear about the woman I’m dating or anything like that. And you won’t. I don’t need to give you that. You want to talk about my job, football? We can talk about that. But this is my personal life. There’s two separate lines. So I always try to keep that.”

That’s not all Odell addressed. He also talked about the shifty business of football, his feelings on being perceived as gay, and his plans after the NFL. Hit the flip for some of his most revealing quotes.

Close