City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance Holes

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.”

A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance hole.”

The Berkeley city council approved an ordinance eliminating gender-preference language in the municipal code. Brother and sister will be replaced with “sibling.”

Man-made will now be “human-made,” “artificial,” or “manufactured.” Manpower will be referred to as “human effort.”

Gendered pronouns like “he” and “she” will be replaced by “they” or “them.”

Sororities and fraternities will now be called “collegiate Greek system residences.”

Source: ABC

