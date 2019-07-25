CLOSE
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To Get Impeached

The people have spoken and a homophobic politician gets ejected from the paint.

Protesters Demand Resignation Of Puerto Rico's Governor Ricardo Rossello

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be resigning August 2nd after days of protests.

Calls for Rosselló to step down came after a trove of inflammatory texts between Rosselló and his aids were made public. Almost 900 pages of texts from a private group chat featured Rosario dropping homophobic commentary and even calling for San Juan’s Mayor to be shot.

He even slandered Ricky Martin. C’mon son.

Rosselló announced his resignation not too long after word came out there were enough votes to have him impeached. His successor will be secretary of justice Wanda Vázquez. Normally it would have been Puerto Rico’s secretary of state, however, he resigned last week after getting caught up in the chat scandal, too.

Protesters took to the streets to celebrate. Indeed.

