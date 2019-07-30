CLOSE
Police Officer Accuses McDonald’s Employees Of Biting His Sandwich Before Admitting He ‘Forgot He Ate It’

A police officer wrongly accused McDonald’s employees of taking a bite out of his sandwich, before realizing he after he actually did it himself.

Yes, seriously.

The officer, who goes by “DJ”, ordered a McChicken at the restaurant before starting his shift at Marion County Jail in Indianapolis. He put his sandwich in a fridge for safekeeping until he got off. When he opened it up to devour seven hours later, DJ discovered the missing chunk from his meal and instantly became convinced he had been targeted by the restaurant staff because of his uniform.

“I know I didn’t eat it,” he told the WTHR local TV station. “No one else was around…I said, ‘You know what? I am going to the McDonald’s to see if they can get that taken care of. I just wanted to find out who the person was and they deal with that person in an appropriate way.”

Managers at the Morris Street location checked the schedule to see who was preparing the food when he placed his order, but ultimately, they found no evidence to back up the officer’s claims that one of their employees tampered with the food.

It wasn’t until more than a week later that the truth was revealed, when the Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced that the mystery biter was indeed its own officer, DJ.

“The investigation has determined that McDonald’s restaurant staff in no way tampered with the employee’s food,” the agency said in a statement on Friday. “The employee took a bite out of the sandwich upon starting his shift at the Marion County Jail, then placed it in the refrigerator in a break room. He returned nearly seven hours later having forgotten that he had previously bitten the sandwich.He wrongly concluded that a McDonald’s restaurant employee had tampered with his food because he is a law enforcement officer.”

The officer ended up formally apologizing to McDonald’s for his error.

Police Officer Accuses McDonald’s Employees Of Biting His Sandwich Before Admitting He ‘Forgot He Ate It’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

