If you’re into beauty, odds are you love being on top of all of the latest trends. According to top cosmetic practitioners, the next beauty trend is bone shaving. This can be used to alter the jaw line, chin or nose. It can also be used for non cosmetic things like to alleviate arthritis pain in the hips and knees.

Jazzy Report: The Next Big Beauty Trend was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted August 7, 2019

