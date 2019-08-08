CLOSE
EPIX Drops Full Trailer Of Forest Whitaker Portraying Bumpy Johnson In ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ [VIDEO]

A new show is coming to EPIX that will find organized crime clashing with the Civil Rights Movement.

Godfather of Harlem is a 10-episode, hour-long drama that’s inspired by the story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson. In the early 1960s, Bumpy (played by Forest Whitaker) returned from ten years in prison to discover a neighborhood he once dominated be in shambles.

The streets are now controlled by the Italian mob and Bumpy must face the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the intense feud, he forms an alliance with radical speaker Malcolm X(played by Nigél Thatch), who’s in the midst of a political rise, social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart.

Peep the trailer for the series below, which is expected to debut in the fall of 2019.

 

