CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lonzo Ball Shows Off New Tattoo Sleeve ft. Obama, MLK, Malcolm X & Other Black History Icons

For the finishing touch, he also added the late Nipsey Hussle's favorite slogan #TheMarathonContinues.

Lonzo Ball's New Tattoo Sleeve Is A Homage To Black History Icons

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Lonzo Ball’s NBA career hasn’t lived up to what his dad LaVar Ball hyped up to be yet, but he’s making the most of it. The latest addition to the New Orleans Pelicans via trade showed off his new tattoo sleeve, and it’s a homage to Black History’s biggest icons.

The Pelican’s point guard is letting the world know he appreciated all that those before him have down. At the same time, acknowledging there is more work to be done. The tattoo was done by Southern California tattoo artist Steve Butcher who shared the finished product to his Instagram page. The Black History collage features our forever  President, Barack Obama, MLB legend Jackie Robinson, Civil Rights icons Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr.and Malcolm X. For the finishing touch, he also added the late Nipsey Hussle’s favorite slogan #TheMarathonContinues.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The entire sleeve is a stunning piece of art with great detail as you can see in the post below.

The new tattoo follows Ball covering up his BBB (Big Baller Brand) body art. He claims it reminded him of dad’s friend and former business partner Alan Foster. Lonzo accused Foster accused stealing $1.5 million from him earlier in the year before leaving fans speculating he was signing with a deal with Nike in an Instagram post.

See Also: Lonzo Ball Sues Big Baller Brand Co-Founder For Fraud

View this post on Instagram

Moving on to bigger and better #MyOwnMan

A post shared by Lonzo Ball (@zo) on

Whatever the case, we just looking forward to seeing what Lonzo and his new teammate Zion Williamson do on the basketball court this upcoming season.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty

Lonzo Ball Shows Off New Tattoo Sleeve ft. Obama, MLK, Malcolm X & Other Black History Icons was originally published on hiphopwired.com

lonzo ball

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
The Inspiration To Create ‘Hair Love’ Came From…

When the visuals for Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love came across our computer screen, we rejoiced at imagery that showed…
08.14.19
Amber Guyger Murder Trial Judge Suggests A Fair…

Judge Tammy Kemp, who is presiding over Amber Guyger's murder trial for killing Botham Jean, suggested a fair jury can…
08.14.19
First Day Of School Photo Of Siblings Praying…

First day of school photos are precious, there’s no denying it. But one Louisiana mom’s photo is going viral for…
08.14.19
White Man Posed As ‘Black Homosexual’ And Threatened…

A New Haven Puerto Rico Festival continued its celebration as usual, despite a social media threat from a white man…
08.14.19
About Face: NCAA Renegs On “Rich Paul Rule”…

The NCAA just can’t get right. After it was announced that it would require agents wanting to represent basketball players…
08.13.19
First Black Woman In Florida State History Earns…

On August 9, Kalisa Villafana became Florida State University’s first Black woman to earn a doctoral degree in nuclear physics.…
08.13.19
Moms Weigh In: Everything You Need To Pack…

Don’t overpack they say. Make sure you pack the essentials. Brings snacks and don’t forget your charger. Confused and overwhelmed…
08.13.19
Twin Brothers Create Black-Owned Delivery Service In Philadelphia

David and Aaron Cabella, 24-year-old twin brothers from Philadelphia, aimed to fill a void by creating a business that will help get…
08.13.19
Interracial Family’s Home Destroyed By Explosion In Suspected…

An interracial couple’s home was reportedly blown up and vandalized with racist symbolism early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the couple’s…
08.09.19
Samsung Unpacks The Beautiful Galaxy Note 10 &…

Galaxy Note fans rejoice, the wait for the next iteration in Samsung’s stylist based flagship model is here. Yesterday (August…
08.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close