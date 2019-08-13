CLOSE
NYPD Closes Investigation On Cop Who Said 50 Cent Should Be Shot On Sight

Police walk away Scot free yet again.

A cop who made an off color joke about 50 Cent is off the hook. A formal exploration has concluded there was no intent behind the dry threat.

The New York Daily News is reporting that a Brooklyn deputy is not going to face any disciplinary action for something he said in front of his squad. Earlier this year Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez of the 72nd Precinct was allegedly talking slick about the rapper saying Fif should be shot on sight. While he positioned it as a joke some of the crew present at the meeting felt a ways about the jab and reported it.

“The inspector just said at roll call if u see Kurtis Jackson (aka 50cent) shoot on site … I’m like wtf,” the officer wrote on June 8, 2018, according to a copy of the text obtained by The Daily News. It eventually made its way to 50 who made it clear he was taking the remark seriously.

The tofu beef apparently started when the “I Get Money” rapper accused him of shaking down Club Lust which is now closed. Gonzales then filed a aggravated harassment complaint against Curtis shortly after. But all the back and forth between the two was deemed as officially frivolous by the NYPD. The Internal Affairs Bureau has now confirmed that the case is now in the books. “This allegation was unsubstantiated and closed” an unnamed spokesperson said in a statement.

As expected 50 took to social media to discuss the issue saying “I knew they were not going to do anything about this,so I stop talking about it. NYPD is hands down the toughest gang in New York.”

NYPD Closes Investigation On Cop Who Said 50 Cent Should Be Shot On Sight was originally published on hiphopwired.com

