Scientists have now decided that the best way to protect earth from the sun’s harmful rays is to just dim the sun. Wondering how they’ll do it? Well…they plan to use hundreds of thousands of air crafts to list millions of pounds of dust that they would sprinkle outside of earths atmosphere to create a giant shield.

Jazzy Report: Just Dim The Sun was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted August 15, 2019

