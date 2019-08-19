CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

LeToya Luckett Says Getting Kicked Out Of Destiny’s Child Pushed Her Closer To God

Letoya Luckett

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

When LeToya Luckett was forced out of Destiny’s Child, she was just 19 years old. Having spent almost all of her childhood in show business, the Houston native admits that she was unsure of what to do with her life.

“When I came out of Destiny’s Child, there was a moment of ‘Okay, what do I do next?’” Luckett confessed during the latest installment of Essence’s “If Not For My Girls“.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Thankfully, the singer hooked up with a mentor who helped to push her towards her destiny and closer to God.

“She was a motherly, nurturing spirit who comforted me and told me, ‘Dust yourself off. Let’s go to church. Let’s go to these women’s conferences. Let’s pray together.’ She helped me to build my prayer life. I got a better understanding of who God was, to me,” the new mom and reality star explained.

From there, Luckett says her relationship with God blossomed, which provided her with clarity regarding her next career move.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“I started to build a relationship with God and I found comfort in that instead of comfort in trying to figure out what I wanted to do next,” she said. “I had to seek him first before I could make any moves.”

Last fall, during an episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Luckett opened up to co-star Toya Wright about being removed from the group, revealing that she had no say in the matter.

SEE ALSO: LeToya Luckett’s Daughter Gianna Is Living Her Best Little Life On The ‘Gram

“Management made a decision,” said the “Torn” singer. “There was nothing at the time that I could do about it. Did it hurt? Absolutely. Because we were friends. I went to school with these girls.”

That had to be a traumatic experience — especially at such a young age. However, it’s evident that LeToya has managed to use it as a growing experience.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

LeToya Luckett Says Getting Kicked Out Of Destiny’s Child Pushed Her Closer To God was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

LeToya Luckett

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Nike Expands Protections For Pregnant Athletes After Backlash

Nike is changing the way it handles contracts with elite female athletes that choose to become pregnant, according to Sports…
08.20.19
Store Clerk Faces Up To 60 Years For…

Seventeen-year-old Dorian Harris reportedly shoplifted a $2 beer from a corner store and it cost him his life. Now, the…
08.20.19
Honduran Soccer Fans Riot Before A Game, Leave…

If you thought the animosity between Yankees and Red Sox fans was bad, you’d be surprised at the hostility held…
08.20.19
Michigan Couple Finds KKK Memorabilia While Touring A…

Reyna and Robert Mathis, an interracial Hispanic and Black couple, were touring the home of potential seller Charles Anderson, an…
08.20.19
Cedric Benson, Former NFL Player, Dead At 36

Cedric Benson, one of the most highly touted running backs in Texas history and former NFL pro, died overnight on…
08.19.19
Ezekiel Elliott Won’t Be Charged, Security Guard Demanded…

Ezekiel Elliott dodged the jig. The Dallas Cowboys running back won’t face charges in a Las Vegas incident where he…
08.19.19
Disgusting! Almost Half of Americans Admit to Not…

  According to a survey conducted by Tommy John 45% of Americans admit to not wearing clean underwear every day! …
08.19.19
Latest Suicide By NYPD Officer Marks the 9th…

It’s been a rough year for many Americans for many reasons but it seems like something’s going on with New…
08.19.19
Hot Girls Lose Points: NJ Woman Set Man…

A New Jersey woman who was invited to a man’s home for a late-night hookup was angered when she arrived…
08.19.19
Jay-Z & Will Smith Invest In Outdoor Camping…

A new app is hoping to bring outdoor camping to wider audiences by way of a similar model to temporary…
08.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close