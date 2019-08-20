CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Jidenna Is Looking For A Wife And These Hunky Pics Prove He’s Hubby Material

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Jidenna, Jidenna, Jidenna.

The multitalented star has always been fine, but for some odd reason, folks are just starting to notice. Maybe it’s his delectably delicious Instagram pics.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Or could it be his cool guy, classic man swag that has all the womens all on him these days.

Whatever it is, we’re here for it, and glad that Jidenna is getting the attention he deserves. The best part about Jidenna being hot right now is that he’s single and openly ready to mingle. On Tuesday, the classic man tweeted:

I believe in monogamy. I believe in polyamory. I believe in marriage. I believe in non-traditional union. There are agreements & compromises to be made in every relationship. Most of all, I believe in Love & Honesty as the foundation. I’m looking for wifey.

And judging by his recent Hot Boy moves, he meant what he said:

There was a whole Twitter moment earlier this Summer with guys jokingly tweeting that there was a great chance Jidenna could take their girlfriend.

On Tuesday, the “Tribe” singer stopped by the Breakfast Club and dished on everything from African History to Polyamory. But all viewers could focus on his fine looks.

Samantha Curry: This man is just beautiful. I instantly clicked just to lust over him

Kessa R: Y’all got the Chief in the building! Most of us are just here lusting over Jidenna.

In case you need a reminder of Jidenna’s zaddiness, hit the flip for pics that prove the African king is certainly hubby material.

Jidenna Is Looking For A Wife And These Hunky Pics Prove He’s Hubby Material was originally published on globalgrind.com

jidenna

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
High School Basketball Player Dies During Workout

Imani Bell, 16, was at Jonesboro, Georgia Elite Scholars Academy doing conditioning drills with her basketball teammates for a “voluntary”…
08.21.19
Mother Admits To Putting Healthy Son Through 13…

A Texas mother admitted to forcing her healthy son to undergo numerous unneeded medical surgeries from 2009 to 2017. According…
08.20.19
Nike Expands Protections For Pregnant Athletes After Backlash

Nike is changing the way it handles contracts with elite female athletes that choose to become pregnant, according to Sports…
08.20.19
Store Clerk Faces Up To 60 Years For…

Seventeen-year-old Dorian Harris reportedly shoplifted a $2 beer from a corner store and it cost him his life. Now, the…
08.20.19
Honduran Soccer Fans Riot Before A Game, Leave…

If you thought the animosity between Yankees and Red Sox fans was bad, you’d be surprised at the hostility held…
08.20.19
Michigan Couple Finds KKK Memorabilia While Touring A…

Reyna and Robert Mathis, an interracial Hispanic and Black couple, were touring the home of potential seller Charles Anderson, an…
08.20.19
Cedric Benson, Former NFL Player, Dead At 36

Cedric Benson, one of the most highly touted running backs in Texas history and former NFL pro, died overnight on…
08.19.19
Ezekiel Elliott Won’t Be Charged, Security Guard Demanded…

Ezekiel Elliott dodged the jig. The Dallas Cowboys running back won’t face charges in a Las Vegas incident where he…
08.19.19
Disgusting! Almost Half of Americans Admit to Not…

  According to a survey conducted by Tommy John 45% of Americans admit to not wearing clean underwear every day! …
08.19.19
Latest Suicide By NYPD Officer Marks the 9th…

It’s been a rough year for many Americans for many reasons but it seems like something’s going on with New…
08.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close