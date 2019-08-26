July 2019 was hot! It has been confirmed by experts that July 2019 was the hottest month ever recorded.

Nine our of the 10 hottest July’s have happened since 2005 and the last 5 have happened in the last 5 years. Every year it’s getting hotter and hotter, which is dangerous.

D.L. says this is why Trump was trying to buy Greenland to move somewhere cold.

Jazzy Report: July Was Earth’s Hottest Month was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 23 hours ago

