CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

This Actor Was Supposed To Be The Lead In Save the Last Dance

Kel Mitchell

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Kel Mitchell has had a successful career. With his prominence in the nineties and the resurgence of his career today, he’s had a great run. He’s a well-adjusted child star and still beloved by the children who grew up watching his various television and film roles.

Recently, he sat down with comedians Kev On Stage and Big Irish Jay to discuss his life as a child star and what’s sustained him into adulthood. (Hint: It’s God.) During the conversation, they asked Kel if there were any career opportunity he regretted missing and he shared he was supposed to be cast as Derek, the male lead, in Save the Last Dance.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

See what he had to say about in below.

Have you ever been presented with a role that you didn’t take that you then regretted afterward?

Kel: Save The Last Dance

Kevin: You were supposed to be Sean [Patrick] Thomas?

Kel: People ask me all the time. I never say it.

Kevin: Why you didn’t do it?

Kel: It’s a long hilarious story. It was so stupid. The girl I was with at the time she didn’t want me to do it for some odd reason because of the scenes with the girl. I’m an actor. It was a whole big back and forth. I just couldn’t take it. I was like ‘It’s all good. I’ll do something else.’ Then I look back now and I’m like that would have been a cool one to be in. That was a classic movie.

Kevin: Sean Patrick Thomas is like ‘Thank you God.’

Kel: And we worked together on Honeydripper but I never told him that. Yeah that was crazy though. Don’t do that. Never do that. See what I’m talking about things you learn in the business as you learn. And Sean is an amazing dude. He did good in that.

You can watch the full interview with Kel below. The portion about his would-be-role in Save the Last Dance starts at the 52:05 mark.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

This Actor Was Supposed To Be The Lead In Save the Last Dance was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Kel Mitchell

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
White TV Anchor Compared Co-Anchor To An Ape,…

A white television anchor got a strong lesson in how words can harm Black people when racial sensitivities aren’t acknowledged,…
08.29.19
Black Victims Of Sexual Abuse By Catholic Priests…

Two Black male victims who received settlements over sexual abuse allegations against Catholic priests are coming forward to revealing that…
08.29.19
Wisconsin University Apologizes For Advertising Posters Of Crime…

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is under fire for creating and displaying numerous posters depicting a Black student with crime scene…
08.29.19
You Wanna Travel More? Well Delta Is Looking…

From Fox5atlanta  Everyone has dreams of traveling the world, but unfortunately most of us can not afford it. Well, Delta…
08.28.19
Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant-Based Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken has announced the release of a plant-based fried chicken recipe coming to stores!  KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken”…
08.27.19
Woman Running For City Council Wants “A White…

Jean Cramer, a Michigan woman candidate for Marysville City Council, has been making headlines for a statement that is being…
08.27.19
Police Removed Face Tattoos From Bank Heist Suspect’s…

Tyrone Lamont Allen has numerous tattoos on his face that witnesses aren’t sure they saw. Portland authorities claim an unidentified…
08.27.19
Klan Protest Kamala Harris’ Campaign Stop In Durham

Saturday evening in Durham, Democratic Candidate Senator Kamala Harris spoke at the Founders Banquet for the Durham Committee on Affairs…
08.26.19
New Details Emerge About Apple’s Next iPhone, Water…

Apple’s worst-kept secret is its three new iPhone 11 models featuring that not so attractive triple-camera system on the back.…
08.26.19
Police Investigate Possible Noose At Oakland Elementary School

Early Wednesday morning, parents and school administrators came across a tangle of heavy rope hanging from a chainlink fence at…
08.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close