Fans were disgusted while watching last weekend’s Power’s season 6 premiere. Instead of hearing Joe’s silky vocals crooning “They say this is a big, rich town” our eardrums were attacked by Trey Songz instead. Finally, we get to hear from the singer himself about the whole ordeal.

50 Cent thought it was a good idea to breathe new life into the song by adding Trigga and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The Southside Jamaica Queens rapper wanted to give fans something they could dance to with the remix of the shows iconic theme song. Fofty earlier this week took notice of the outrage and claimed he was going to bring the original song back, but he could have been trolling.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The “Don’t Wanna Be a Player” crooner finally chimed in on the matter Wednesday (August 28), and his reply was as smooth as one of his R&B hits.

“All in favor say I! FANS HAVE A LOT OF #power! Ya’ll are amazing! Will hit y’all once I’m settled in AFRICA @50cent – ALL LOVE – (we made a classic!) #power#powerthemesong #therealjoethomas”

While this isn’t really the outrage fans were looking for from the singer about his version of Power’s theme song being removed, you gotta respect him taking the high road. We just hope Curtis was serious about bringing the original version of “Big Rich Town” back because that remix was not it.

—

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of “Big Rich Town” Return To ‘Power’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted August 28, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: