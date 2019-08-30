Triggered: Trey Songz Responds To ‘Power’ Theme Song Backlash, Offers The Fade

After almost a week of spot on memes and trolling Trey Songz has had enough. He has let the world know he will no longer be Black Twitter’s punching bag.

As spotted on The Grio, Tremaine is definitely feeling the backlash from what many are calling the unnecessary butchering of Power’s theme song. Last week the hit show premiered the first episode from its final sixth season and as soon as the credits started rolling fans were thrown for a loop. Instead of the “Big Rich Town” we have all grown to love over the last couple of years viewers were left befuddled when they heard a new version featuring the “Bottoms Up” singer.

Needless to say, people were not fond of the remix. So much so that the song trended throughout social media causing Trey to respond. Today (Friday, August 30) he posted a black and white photo of him smoking a cigar. His caption made it clear you can catch his hands for an in person remix. “Ima slap the sh*t outta one of you ni***s bout this Power sh*t.”

Meanwhile Joe, the original singer featured on the track with 50 Cent, relished in the fact that his performance remains king.

Naturally 50 Cent threw his two cents via his forever petty Instagram account.

Let’s hope the executives at the Starz Network are listening because the people have spoken.

