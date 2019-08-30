CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Triggered: Trey Songz Responds To ‘Power’ Theme Song Backlash, Offers The Fade

We need that old thing back.

Power Season 6 Key Art

Source: Starz / Starz

After almost a week of spot on memes and trolling Trey Songz has had enough. He has let the world know he will no longer be Black Twitter’s punching bag.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As spotted on The Grio, Tremaine is definitely feeling the backlash from what many are calling the unnecessary butchering of Power’s theme song. Last week the hit show premiered the first episode from its final sixth season and as soon as the credits started rolling fans were thrown for a loop. Instead of the “Big Rich Town” we have all grown to love over the last couple of years viewers were left befuddled when they heard a new version featuring the “Bottoms Up” singer.

Needless to say, people were not fond of the remix. So much so that the song trended throughout social media causing Trey to respond. Today (Friday, August 30) he posted a black and white photo of him smoking a cigar. His caption made it clear you can catch his hands for an in person remix. “Ima slap the sh*t outta one of you ni***s bout this Power sh*t.”

Meanwhile Joe, the original singer featured on the track with 50 Cent, relished in the fact that his performance remains king.

Naturally 50 Cent threw his two cents via his forever petty Instagram account.

Let’s hope the executives at the Starz Network are listening because the people have spoken.

Photo: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Triggered: Trey Songz Responds To ‘Power’ Theme Song Backlash, Offers The Fade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

power , Starz , Trey Songz

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Christian Dior’s ‘Sauvage’ Cologne Ad Sparks Outrage From…

It is clear the staff at Christian Dior needs some sensitivity training. Their newest campaign has some colonizer undertones that…
09.04.19
Wedding Venue In Mississippi Refuses To Rent To…

LaKambria Welch, a Mississippi State University student, posted a video on Saturday of the owners of Boone’s Camp Event Hall…
09.04.19
Woman Sues After Being Forced To Deliver Baby…

A woman who gave birth alone in her jail cell is suing after deputies and nurses reportedly ignored her cries…
09.04.19
Man Pulls Gun On Popeyes Employees Demanding Chicken…

The demand for Popeyes now sold-out chicken sandwich has reached ridiculous proportions. Overnight, police in Southeast Houston are investigating after a…
09.03.19
Milwaukee Community Offers $25,000 Reward After Young Activist…

Quanita “Tay” Jackson had already made a name for herself in Milwaukee as an anti-violence activist and organizer. Last Saturday,…
09.03.19
Black Man Suing American Airlines for Being Kicked…

A Black Central Texas man is suing American Airlines for allegedly kicking him off a flight so a dog could…
09.03.19
White Indiana Police Officer Punches A 17-Year-Old Black…

Many have called a video that surfaced on Facebook “disturbing;” it shows a white Indiana police officer aggressively punching a…
09.03.19
Starbucks In Philly Under Fire For Islamophobic Name…

Once again, a Starbucks in Philadelphia is under fire for making another racist inference according to the claims of a…
09.03.19
Ohio Homeowner Fatally Shot Two Black Teenagers For…

Two Dayton, Ohio teenagers were shot and killed by a homeowner who thought they were trespassing on his property. According…
09.03.19
Were Black And Latino Old Navy Workers Hidden…

Multiple employees of color from the clothing store claim they were told to stay away, while white workers from different…
08.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close