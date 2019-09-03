Kenny Lattimore And Judge Faith Jenkins Are Engaged!

Talk about a Labor Day surprise!

Judge Faith is engaged … to none other than R&B singer Kenny Lattimore!

The pair announced their engagement on Monday after a more than private dating period between the two. The 41-year-old former TV judge who now appears on TV One’s “Justice By Any Means” and her 49-year-old husband-to-be are gushing over one another.

“You showed me the essence & integrity of true love,” Judge Faith wrote on Instagram. “You embody all I’ve ever wanted in a life partner. And on top of it all you’re an amazing dad.”

The pair went through pre-engagement counseling and thanked Devon Franklin & Megan Good for their book The Wait as well.

Lattimore shared the same photo of the couple along with a special message to Judge Faith that is so sweet.

She said yes! ⁣ I’m happy to share the exciting news about our engagement today! My fiancée @judgefaithjenkins is known to many of you as the beauty with (a whole lot of) brains. She is indeed that & much more!⁣ ⁣ Faith, I am forever grateful to God for His faithfulness in sending me you. To say you are the total package is a vast understatement. You are powerful and passionate about life and yet your presence brings me so much peace. Your drive and ambition never cease to amaze me and your heart is filled with love & empathy for others. Everything you do on and off tv is done with dignity and grace – it’s why you’re an inspiration to so many, including me. I posted my song “Deserve” last week as it says everything about us that I feel. “We have something so rare … you don’t deserve the wait any longer. I’m ready to make you mine forever.” ⁣ ⁣ I’m honored you said YES to our forever! ⁣ ⁣ A special thank you to Aaron & Adrian Lindsey, Pastor Brian for our pre-engagement counseling, @Devonfranklin for you & Megan’s friendship and leadership with #TheWait, Jaumel Farley (for helping with my proposal surprise) & our family & friends for your tremendous support.

This is Jenkins first marriage. Lattimore was previously married to Chante Moore until the pair divorced in 2011.

Kenny Lattimore And Judge Faith Jenkins Are Engaged! was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 8 hours ago

