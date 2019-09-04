According to research, several mammals have become nocturnal to avoid contact with humans.

If this seems extreme…that’s because it is. This probably works out well for the animals but it can have severe ecosystem level consequences. Mammals have been adjusting to the presence of humans for years by moving less, moving to more remote areas and spending less times looking for food.

Jazzy Report: Animals Are Avoiding Us was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted September 4, 2019

