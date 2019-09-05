CLOSE
Tamela Mann Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss Following Double Knee Replacement Surgery [VIDEO]

For someone who just had major surgery in July, singer and actress Tamela Mann is looking and feeling pretty fantastic.

She opened up to fans about being nervous but ready for a procedure to deal with ongoing knee pain less than two months ago.

“I’m at the hospital getting ready for my surgery,” she said. “For those who don’t know, I’m having double knee replacement. I’m letting you guys in to follow me, pray with me, and be with me every step of the way.”

Tamela has certainly kept fans abreast of the progress she’s made to get moving again, but she wasn’t just trying to get back on her feet after her surgery. It seems she was being active and eating well as a Weight Watchers ambassador, because the 53-year-old has managed to lose a great deal of weight while recovering. The “Take Me to the King” singer showed off a 40-pound weight loss to fans and followers on Instagram, celebrating with balloons and confetti.

 

“I am officially 40 pounds down!!!” she wrote. “I’m telling y’all @ww is changing my life for the better!”

Tamela, who has been a Weight Watchers ambassador like comedian Loni Love since the spring, has lost weight in the past and even talked about her goal of getting to a size 14. However, she felt teaming with the company could really help her get there.

She told Essence at the time that she wanted to inspire other women to know they could transform without depriving themselves of the things they want and like.

“First of all, they need to know that we’re not alone and you can still have what you want, within moderation,” she said. “A lot of times what happens when we say diet, you can’t have this, you can’t have that, and you can’t do that. That’s not what WW is doing, and that, to me, gave me a little comfort there where I can kind of pat myself on the back where I don’t have to be pushed into a corner of a bunch of you can’t do and you don’t do this. It has to start individually with ourselves. I’m not just doing this for my family, I’m doing this for myself. A lot of times we’ll want to do everything for everybody else, but I want to encourage people to do it for them.”

Looking good, Tamela!

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Tamela Mann Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss Following Double Knee Replacement Surgery [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

