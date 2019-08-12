Celebrity Birthdays August 12

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted August 12, 2019
Source: dariuscooks.com / http://www.dariuscooks.com
Sir Mix-A-Lot 56
Yvette Nicole Brown 48
Malysia Pargo 39
A deaf woman in California was both mocked and refused service by an employee at Jack in the Box after she passed the…
Here we are centuries after slavery and White men are still using the labor of Black women to their benefit.…
A Black Las Vegas man was arrested last week after police initially stopped him for not having proper lighting and…
https://youtu.be/nyWzcq3va7M For two years, 7-year-old Jermaine Bell saved roughly $100 to help fund his family’s dream vacation to Disneyland. But…
The NBA has gone through several stylistic changes over the decades, with athletes introducing their own flair to the standard…
The iconic co-founder of the Johnson Products Company passed on September 6 after battling with complications from a 2005 car…
Spelman College is establishing the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM after receiving a $2 million grant from…
Nyjah Vest went to a Mexican restaurant on September 7 and reportedly received a receipt with much more than the…
The partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation has come under an avalanche of criticism, egged on in no…
Residents of The Bahamas looking to flee the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian were en route to…
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER