CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Shannon Sharpe Sets Off Beef With Griselda Records After Dissing Buffalo

Uncle Shannon took aim at the upstate New York city, prompting Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher to defend their home turf.

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIII

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

If there is a category for unexpected beefs in Hip-Hop, this current war of words might top the list. Former football great and current sports show host Shannon Sharpe drew the ire of Griselda Records after throwing a shot at the crew’s hometown of Buffalo, N.Y.

It all began after a Twitter user posted a clip of Sharpe speaking to his Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless asking what great rappers have come from Buffalo while tagging Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Sharpe didn’t back down from fans attempting to school the NFL Hall of Famer about the popular Hip-Hop collective.

It didn’t end there as Sharpe stayed hammering down on Buffalo.

Westside Gunn fired back as did Benny The Butcher is super aggressive fashion.

And after The Butcher chimed in, Sharpe still didn’t back down.

Hopefully, this is all in fun and doesn’t get more serious than some tweets.

Photo: Getty

Shannon Sharpe Sets Off Beef With Griselda Records After Dissing Buffalo was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Shannon Sharpe

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Spelman To Establish Center Of Excellence For Minority…

Spelman College is establishing the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM after receiving a $2 million grant from…
09.10.19
Restaurant Employee ‘Mistakenly’ Addresses Woman Named Nyjah As…

Nyjah Vest went to a Mexican restaurant on September 7 and reportedly received a receipt with much more than the…
09.10.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…

The partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation has come under an avalanche of criticism, egged on in no…
09.10.19
Residents Of Bahamas Evacuating To U.S. Told To…

Residents of The Bahamas looking to flee the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian were en route to…
09.10.19
Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A…

Fast food chains continue to be hotbeds for hotheads even without chicken sandwiches on the menu. Over the weekend, a…
09.10.19
Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Accused Of Killing 84-Year-Old Woman

Her situation involves a whole laundry list of crazy allegations including assault & battery, elder abuse, robbery and murder.
09.10.19
Photographer Called Cops On Black Mom With Adopted…

The little boy, Princeton, is only 2-years-old and has been with her ever since he was strong enough to leave…
09.10.19
Jig Alert: Antonio Brown Signs With The New…

Just earlier Saturday morning (September 7), it was a bit uncertain where Antonio Brown would be playing this year and…
09.09.19
Breitbart Gets Black Alabama Dean To Resign Over…

Jamie Riley was barely settled into his role as the Dean of Students at the University of Alabama when Breitbart…
09.09.19
Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Isiah Washington Is Down…

Isiah Washington is once again the center of controversy expressing his support of the so-called #WalkAway movement which asks its…
09.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close