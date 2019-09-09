Shannon Sharpe Sets Off Beef With Griselda Records After Dissing Buffalo

If there is a category for unexpected beefs in Hip-Hop, this current war of words might top the list. Former football great and current sports show host Shannon Sharpe drew the ire of Griselda Records after throwing a shot at the crew’s hometown of Buffalo, N.Y.

It all began after a Twitter user posted a clip of Sharpe speaking to his Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless asking what great rappers have come from Buffalo while tagging Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

@ShannonSharpe ummmm Unk….you kinda out of touch so let me update you. Don’t sleep on Buffalo rappers. The great rappers out of Buffalo is on @GriseldaRecords @WHOISCONWAY @BennyBsf @WESTSIDEGUNN

Do ya googles Unk🤫 pic.twitter.com/sLgp7PyVQa — Jalen R. (@kritikal1911) September 4, 2019

Sharpe didn’t back down from fans attempting to school the NFL Hall of Famer about the popular Hip-Hop collective.

Buffalo known for rappers like Ga known for avocados. 🙄🙄 https://t.co/2GbxHGz7tu — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 5, 2019

It didn’t end there as Sharpe stayed hammering down on Buffalo.

Bet more ppl know Buffalo for wings than rappers. You outta touch IF* you think anything else https://t.co/ij0b6yEF5p — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 5, 2019

Westside Gunn fired back as did Benny The Butcher is super aggressive fashion.

Its Bool if it wasn’t for Steven A Smith I wouldn’t know who Skip was and If it wasn’t for Skip I wouldn’t know u was either 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ guess we both learned something, now I’m a fan of your show, do they sell your throw back anywhere I wanna buy it and represent https://t.co/hlDcrCUYOs — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) September 4, 2019

OK I’m done It was fun for a day Old Head I know u don’t got it all u smoke black n milds & prob wear black Air Force 1s, if u didn’t know u didn’t know but disrespecting my City idc if u was Jesus ain’t shit sweet around this way, sincerely FLYGOD #thenewKINGofNY TELL Skip watup — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) September 5, 2019

And after The Butcher chimed in, Sharpe still didn’t back down.

Bruh, I don’t know you.,Don’t take it personal. Hell, it’s a lot of ppl that don’t know me. Buffalo is still known for the Bills, wings and Rick James not rappers. ✌🏾 https://t.co/SV7ltBS3R7 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 7, 2019

Hopefully, this is all in fun and doesn’t get more serious than some tweets.

—

Photo: Getty

Shannon Sharpe Sets Off Beef With Griselda Records After Dissing Buffalo was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Lance Strong Posted September 9, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: