National
Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A Customer Mad About Cold Fries

At least they didn't spit in his food?

McDonald`s

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Fast food chains continue to be hotbeds for hotheads even without chicken sandwiches on the menu. Over the weekend, a McDonald’s employee put hands on a costumer while vacationing with his wife in New Orleans.

WWLTV is reporting that the altercation took place after the customer (who wants to remain anonymous) complained about his food order. After being given cold french fries, the customer tried to give them back for a hot and fresh batch, but admits that he was sort of a jackass about it and the employees noticed.

The customer admitted he had an attitude when he told the workers he wasn’t happy, but can’t explain the violence.

“If I could make sense of it I’d tell you, but I don’t have a clue,” he said. “The customer is always right, even if he’s wrong.”

Eyewitness News went to that McDonald’s and found the employee still working there as of Tuesday.

We asked the employee for his side, but he didn’t want to talk until he spoke with his employer first.

“I’d like to see that guy in jail,” the customer said.

The franchise owner provided a written statement to WWL-TV that said “the behavior seen in this video is not what I expect from my employees, we are conducting a thorough investigation of this incident.” 

NOPD is investigating, but at this time, no charges have been filed.

In the video that’s spreading through social media as we speak, we see said customer getting choked up and rocked in the face before walking away.

We get the whole “the customer is always right” logic but if this customer wanted to have it his way, he should’ve went to Burger King. This fool went and got bold at a restaurant where the slogan was once “You deserve a break today.” He got broken off alright…

Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A Customer Mad About Cold Fries was originally published on hiphopwired.com

