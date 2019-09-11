CLOSE
Tamar Braxton’s Ex Vince Herbert Accused Of Hiding Assets By Sony Music

Herbert owes the company $4 million after defaulting on paying back an advance.

Celebrities appear on BET's 106 & Park

Source: Stefan Jeremiah/WENN.com / WENN

Tamar Braxton’s estranged husband Vince Herbert is once again combating legal issues, this time away from his ongoing split from the R&B singer. The producer and music executive defaulted on a payment to Sony Music and now the company is accusing him of hiding assets in order to duck paying back an owed $4 million.

Unsung Cruise

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Sony Music is back in court accusing Herbert of failing to pay a dime of the millions owed on a previous court judgment.

Back in 2017, Sony Music was awarded $2.3 million in a lawsuit they brought against Herbert.

In the previous suit, the music label claimed Herbert was hired to find new talent. They advanced him money that was to be recouped. However, they claimed he failed to pay back the advance as promised. Herbert blew off the lawsuit and was hit with a default judgment of $3,738,515.93.

In the newly filed court documents, Sony Music says, “No portion of the Judgment has been satisfied and the Judgment continues to accrue interest. Defendant Herbert instead has evaded enforcement through a series of shell transactions using an ever expanding list of closely held corporate entities as a means to fund and thrive upon a lavish lifestyle at the expense of his creditors, including Sony Music.”

What is it about music executives and entertainers blowing off court dates, often doubling or even tripling what they were initially sued for?

Photo: WENN

Tamar Braxton’s Ex Vince Herbert Accused Of Hiding Assets By Sony Music was originally published on hiphopwired.com

