A group of 30 states, led by Texas is planning to launch and investigation into Google to see if they’ve gotten too big and powerful. Some small business owners have complained that Google has such a strong hold on the market, that it’s whatever Google says goes. What do you think?

Jazzy Report: Is Google Too Powerful? was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted September 11, 2019

