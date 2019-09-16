CLOSE
Fantasia Says Collaboration With Jazmine Sullivan & Brandy Will Not Be Released

When it comes to the top vocalists in R&B currently, you have to mention Fantasia, Brandy and Jazmine Sullivan. So the idea that these three women would collaborate with one another on a track had the music-loving community excited.

According to RatedRnB.com, Fantasia confirmed the collaboration in an Instagram Live video, Fantasia shared that she would be working with the two vocal powerhouses.

“They are both my favorites. I turn into a little groupie when I see Jazmine. I love her and I love Bran. I wanted to kind of reach back and touch some different eras when it came to that girl group. I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be dope if we had a girl group where it was Jazmine, Fantasia, and Brandy?’ Let’s just put it on an album.”

Sadly, in promotion of her new single “PTSD” featuring T. Pain, Fantasia said the song won’t be released. But not for a lack of trying. The reason fans won’t hear it is because of industry politics.

During a recent interview with The Cheddar, Fantasia vaguely shared what happened to the highly anticipated song.

“They are my favorite. They give me chill bumps. And it was something I really wanted to happen. Unfortunately, it did not go through. Next time. It’s politics to this, and when you’re doing something independent and you’re stepping out against the grain, sometimes storms and tests will come; but I’m used to the rain, so I’m okay.”

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Fantasia Says Collaboration With Jazmine Sullivan & Brandy Will Not Be Released was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

