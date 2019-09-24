Lawmakers in California are working on a bill right now that would mandate state funded colleges provide the abortion pill to students.

Every year over 2 million college aged women get pregnant which disrupts their work and academic lives, weather they choose to carry the pregnancy to term or not. California would be the first state in the country to provide the pill to students.

Jazzy Report: California Colleges May Have New Rules To Follow was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted September 24, 2019

