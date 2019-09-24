CLOSE
The D.L. Hughley Show
HomeThe D.L. Hughley Show

Jazzy Report: California Colleges May Have New Rules To Follow

Lawmakers in California are working on a bill right now that would mandate state funded colleges provide the abortion pill to students.

Every year over 2 million college aged women get pregnant which disrupts their work and academic lives, weather they choose to carry the pregnancy to term or not. California would be the first state in the country to provide the pill to students.

See Also: Jazzy Report: Autism Is On The Rise

See Also: Jazzy Report: Monitoring LGBTQ People’s Cause Of Death

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Jazzy Report: California Colleges May Have New Rules To Follow was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jazzy Report , The DL Hughley Show

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Serial Rapist Gets 35 Years

In the 1980’s Alfred Berry terrorized women in New Orleans. He raped a number of women and the assaults haunted…
09.25.19
Man Arrested When Victim Texts 911, Reports Being…

A Georgia man was arrested on a number of felony charges after his alleged victim texted 911 and reported being…
09.25.19
Watch Awkward Moment When RuPaul Is Asked Why…

His answer was less than satisfactory.
09.24.19
Two Teens Arrested After Allegedly Attacking A 59-year-old…

Two teens were arrested after punching a 59-year-old man at the  Great Frederick Fair over the weekend. The teens, 15…
09.24.19
Are You A Hairstylist Living In The NYC…

Hello Beautiful is a Silver Sponsor for the 10th Annual Extensions Expo held in New Jersey. This is a two-day…
09.21.19
Ben Carson Reportedly Continues War On Trans Community…

Sources who work closely with him report ""dismissive and joking" talk.
09.21.19
Torrei Hart Alongside Hilarious Omar Talk New Comedy…

https://youtu.be/Ug3AXGnyPhQ Torrei Hart stopped by the studio today and she came in looking bomb as ever. For those of you…
09.21.19
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…

NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
09.19.19
Asian-Owned D.C. Bar Accused Of Calling Woman ‘Black’…

Customer says the manager did nothing to defend a Black woman getting kicked out.
09.19.19
Pittsburgh Pirates Star Felipe Vazquez Charged With Statutory…

An explosive case unfolded today after news that Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was slapped with several charges in connection…
09.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close