Nike Files Lawsuit Against Skechers For Biting Their Designs

A casual glance and you know where those designs came from.

Nike Vapormax

Source: Nike / NIke

While Nike and adidas continue to rule the sneaker culture with the kind of dominance you’d see in the NBA when super-teams form. Other brands have been forced to do everything they can to keep up such as signing celebrity endorsers to…stealing designs and silhouettes?

According to Hypebeast, Nike is accusing Skechers of all companies of stealing their Air Max 270 and VaporMax designs, and truth be told it kinda looks like they might be on to something.

In the lawsuit Nike claims that Skechers created “Skecherized versions” of its Air Max 270 and VaporMax’s specifically pointing to Skechers’ Skech-Air Atlas, Skech-Air 92, Skech-Air Stratus and Skech-Air Blast models as “infringers” of its popular silhouettes which features patented Air bag soles that helped take Nike to the next level since the 80’s.

As reported by Footwear News, “Nike filed this lawsuit to continue to defend its design innovation and stop Skechers from free-riding on Nike’s significant investment of talent and resources that are deployed to innovate,” per Nike’s lawsuit. This isn’t the first time Nike has sued Skechers after claiming the brand also bit their Free and Flyknit designs. Those lawsuits are still pending in court. 
Just by the eye test it looks like an open and shut case but who knows what evidence or opinions will be introduced into the case that can help or hurt Skechers’ latest designs.

Nike Files Lawsuit Against Skechers For Biting Their Designs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

