Parents Charged With Child Abuse After Infant Dies

Generic baby holding an elderly persons hand, 1 November 2000. AFR Picture by

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

An 11-month baby boy has died after allegedly being abused by his parents.

Back in 2012, officers were called to Johns Hopkins Hospital on suspicion of child abuse. After they arrived, doctors told investigators Caleb Carter had been brought in by his parents, Monique and Joseph Carter III. He showed signs of malnutrition over a long period of time as well as additional medical issues related to that.

Investigators arrested the parents, charging them with 1st and 2nd degree child abuse, neglect of a minor and reckless endangerment. They were convicted for their crimes and sentenced to prison time.

On May 21, 2019, Caleb succumbed to his injuries in Baltimore County as a result of the abuse he suffered.

Homicide detectives just learned of his death on Monday.

