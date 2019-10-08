CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Adidas By Stella McCartney Launches Post-Mastectomy Bra

The ad campaign features British boxer and breast cancer survivor Michele Aboro.

Adidas Stella McCartney Post-Mastectomy Sports Bra

Source: Adidas / adidas

In time for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Adidas has launched a new sports bra for women who have undergone a mastectomy.

Designed by famous designer Stella McCartney, the brand’s first Post-Mastectomy Sports Bra has been created to empower breast cancer survivors to introduce sport and fitness back into their lives, Adidas wrote in a press release.

Unsung Cruise

“With the Post-Mastectomy Sports Bra, I really wanted to encourage women to take care of their health through wellness and self-care. This bra allows us to support recovering patients through the next phase of their journey, and hopefully give them the confidence to get back into training. It has a cool and modern look that will help motivate the wearer, as well as assuring them, they are not [the] odd one out in the gym,” explained McCartney, whose mother died of the disease in 1998.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Adidas Stella McCartney Post-Mastectomy Sports Bra

Source: Adidas / adidas

The model used in the campaign is Black British boxer and breast cancer survivor, Michele Aboro.

“After my surgery, I felt lost. As a professional athlete, I was used to relying on my body but after my mastectomy, I started to lose belief in myself and how my body would react. When I was ready to get back into fitness, I couldn’t find a sports bra that didn’t require being pulled over my head or lacked in support. Now I wear the Post-Mastectomy Sports Bra every time I train – it is comfortable and supportive and has helped me build back my confidence to get back into the game,” the mother and mentor explained.

The bra, which costs $69, has a front-closure zipper, inner pockets with removable pads, and adjustable straps. In addition, the seams were all placed specifically around the arms to “reduce discomfort and irritation to areas of the skin prone to sensitivity due to surgical scarring.”

It comes in two colors: Pink and black.

Listen, this type of bra is definitely needed. Bravo Adidas!

Buy the bra here.

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Adidas By Stella McCartney Launches Post-Mastectomy Bra  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Adidas , Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Amber Guyger-Botham Jean
Judge Tammy Kemp In Her Own Words

Judge Tammy Kemp, who presided over the Amber Guyger case is opening up about why she hugged the convicted murderer.…
10.09.19
Inmate Who Was Assisted By Kim Kardashian Released…

An inmate who served 23 years at a Washington, D.C. jail has now been released. Momolu Stewart received help towards…
10.09.19
Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To…

This may not be the biggest test of “ride or die” when it comes to marriage. A Texas man was…
10.09.19
Cop Who Killed Unarmed 33-Year-Old Black Man In…

Tony Green was only 33 years old when he was fatally shot by Zechariah Presley.
10.09.19
Antonio Brown Files $40M Dollar Grievance Against His…

Well that didn’t take very long. Antonio Brown is asking his former employers to pay the remaining balance of his…
10.08.19
Jury Duty While Black: Black Man Hit With…

A Florida man who has never been arrested was slapped with a 10-day jail sentence for missing jury duty,, prompting…
10.08.19
L.A Sparks General Manager Penny Toler Fired For…

We’ve seen white people lose their jobs over using it because they use it in a racist manner. But recently…
10.08.19
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West And Rick Fox Partner To Help…

Yasss black men working together is a beautiful thing. Kanye West and Rick Fox are putting their money up to…
10.07.19
18-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet While Asleep In…

A teenager in Atlanta was killed while asleep in her bed when a stray bullet from a shootout went through…
10.07.19
Atlanta Raises $50 Million To Provide Housing For…

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, just announced that the city reached its goal of raising a whopping $50…
10.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close