Your favorite foods might contain insect parts…yes bugs. According to reports about 450 insect parts and 14 rodent hairs can be found in a 16 ounce box of spaghetti. Canned citrus juices can legally have 5 or more fruit fly eggs in it per cup! Ew! The FDA says it is “economically impracticable” to expect to have products totally free of these things.

Jazzy Report: Your Food Might Have Some Gross Things In It. was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 21 hours ago

