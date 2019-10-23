Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With Chicken Sandwich Demand

Instead of giving people an actual date for the return of their popular chicken sandwich, Popeyes has announced that they will be hiring 400 new employees beginning in early November and may dedicate two employees to help make the sandwich.

Yes, you can read into that “early November” aspect as an inkling as to when the sandwich will be coming back!

As soon as I get to the Popeyes counter https://t.co/bkrhcYF3Hq pic.twitter.com/iRSXVX7ZFh — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 23, 2019

When the sandwich launched nationally back in August, it created a major surge not only in demand for the sandwich but the word of mouth helped create a litany of wild stories ranging from people attempting to sue Popeyes for lost time, Popeyes coming up with a BYOB (bring your own bun) strategy, someone who attempted to rob Popeyes for chicken sandwiches and more.

“Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing,” Restaurant Brands, Popeyes’ parent company said in a statement. “We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return.”

