Time flies when you’re turning up.

2009-2019. End of an era. — Sidra Aziz (@NamkeenJalebi) June 16, 2019

The era when Facebook was new and poppin’, flip phones and baggy clothes were out and sidekicks and skinny jeans are in — but one thing that doesn’t change with the times is our love for music. Ten years ago, Rihanna hadn’t solidified her place in music, Beyoncé and Jay Z weren’t even parents yet and Kanye West was Kardashian-free.

2009 was a such a transitional year, too. It was the end of a decade, we lost Michael Jackson, and the death of autotune was on the rise. Music still had a little meaning and a little fun, and wasn’t so drug and club influenced just yet. Life was much simpler back then.

@Only1Vlad: What a crazy roller coaster 2009 – 2019 has been thus far. An entire decade of ups and downs (like all of you). The most important takeaway I’ve really learned and took away from the past 10 years is – people aren’t always going to be in your life. So, hold on to memories.

Just in time for the nostalgic November weather, hit the flip to check out our list of hit songs that were probably on your playlist in 2009.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Here’s What You Were Probably Listening To 10 Years Ago Today was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

kiyonnathewriter Posted November 1, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: