CLOSE
Videos
HomeVideos

Here’s What You Were Probably Listening To 10 Years Ago Today

Drake And Game Visit fuse Studio

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Time flies when you’re turning up.

Unsung Cruise

The era when Facebook was new and poppin’, flip phones and baggy clothes were out and sidekicks and skinny jeans are in — but one thing that doesn’t change with the times is our love for music. Ten years ago, Rihanna hadn’t solidified her place in music, Beyoncé and Jay Z weren’t even parents yet and Kanye West was Kardashian-free.

2009 was a such a transitional year, too. It was the end of a decade, we lost Michael Jackson, and the death of autotune was on the rise. Music still had a little meaning and a little fun, and wasn’t so drug and club influenced just yet. Life was much simpler back then.

@Only1Vlad: What a crazy roller coaster 2009 – 2019 has been thus far. An entire decade of ups and downs (like all of you). The most important takeaway I’ve really learned and took away from the past 10 years is – people aren’t always going to be in your life. So, hold on to memories.

Just in time for the nostalgic November weather, hit the flip to check out our list of hit songs that were probably on your  playlist in 2009.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Here’s What You Were Probably Listening To 10 Years Ago Today  was originally published on globalgrind.com

2009 , Beyonce , drake , jamie foxx , ne-yo

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Weird News: Man Finds Molded Marijuana That He…

Sometimes weed smokers hide their stash TOO good. According to NYDailyNews, an Australian man went to the doctor after suffering from severe sinus…
11.04.19
Libertad: Mexico Releases Video Of The Failed Attempt…

A few weeks ago it was reported that Mexican authorities took a monumental “L” when they attempted to arrest the…
11.01.19
Sex Offender Kidnapped Two Children From DC Charter…

A man identified by court records as a sex offender briefly kidnapped two children from Rocketship Rise Academy in Southeast…
11.01.19
Swing
K-12 National Voter Registration Tour Kicks Off

#WhenWeAllVote announced the launch of a series of trainings across the country for its “My School Votes” initiative. The tour…
10.31.19
President Obama Waves
Obama Talks Being ‘Woke’ at The Obama Foundation…

Being ‘woke’ and ‘cancel culture’ are hot topics. Obama took on these topics at The Obama Foundation Summit. Join Our…
10.31.19
Top HS Recruit Decoldest Crawford Commits To LSU…

The kid with the coolest name in sports history has finally decided which program he’ll be playing wide receiver for…
10.30.19
Portland International Jetport is now using 100% recycled de-icing fluid
Southwest Pilots Caught Spying On Passengers

A flight attendant is suing Southwest airlines because she caught the pilots spying on passengers using the lavatory. SMH… fly…
10.29.19
Two Women Who Flashed At World Series Banned…

If you watched Game 5 of the World Series then you noticed a few things. Beyond Donald Trump getting booed by the…
10.29.19
Biking While Black: Black Bike-Riding Student Arrested By…

Genesis Hansen, a 21-year-old student at Oregon State University, was stopped by police for not riding in between the lanes.…
10.28.19
Cities With Higher Black Populations Rely On Fines…

Being Black in America has always had it’s challenges but as more statistics move the forefront we are seeing concrete…
10.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close