Rest Easy, Pops: John Witherspoon’s Memorial Service Was A Star-Studded Affair

The actor and comedian passed at the age of 77 last week.

9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

John Witherspoon, best known by many as Pops from Ice Cube‘s Friday franchise, passed at the age of 77 last week. In a star-studded celebration of life, the beloved actor and comedian was honored by family, friends, and peers on Tuesday (November 5).

Unsung Cruise

Entertainment Tonight reports that the service for Witherspoon was held in Los Angeles as was attended by the likes of Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, Cedric The Entertainer, and opened by his longtime friend and godfather to his son, former late-night host David Letterman.

Ice Cube was among a long list of speakers who gathered to honor Witherspoon at the event. Regina King couldn’t make the event due to scheduling but left a video message for Witherspoon.

Marlon Wayans was also unable to attend due to work conflicts but left a moving message on Instagram that illustrated the love shared between them. The Boondocks creator Aaron McGruder was also in attendance, fitting as Witherspoon voiced Granddad on the television series.

“Laughter is the medicine for our mind, body and soul,” Ice Cube said. “It helps us get through this crazy world, and God bless the ones that make us laugh. John was naturally funny.”

May John Witherspoon rest powerfully in peace.

Photo: WENN

Rest Easy, Pops: John Witherspoon’s Memorial Service Was A Star-Studded Affair  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

