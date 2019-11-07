Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield Township Police Department alcohol was found in her 3-month-old daughter’s blood.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Reed took her daughter to Akron Children’s Hospital after becoming sick where doctors determined that the baby’s blood-alcohol level was found to be .359% in late October. The infant was treated in the Natal Intensive Care Unit.
Reed was arrested and booked at the Summit County Jail after detectives stated that she allowed the baby to ingest alcohol.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!Follow @magicbaltimore
The Latest:
- Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld From Their Streaming Service
- From Tracee Ellis Ross To Vince Staples & Diddy: 5 Must-See Videos This Week
- Billionaire Moves: Jay-Z Flexes His Wealth With $40K+, Hand Delivered Invites To His Annual Gala
- Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month Old Daughter’s Blood
- Pilar Sanders Reportedly Engaged To J. Prince
- Podcast Hosts Apologize For T.I.’s Ghastly Gynecology Gossip
- Will Smith Gives Us First Hand Look At First Colonoscopy Experience [WATCH]
- The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- Lizzo’s British Vogue Cover Proves, Once Again, She’s 100 Percent That B***h
- Kanye West Coons For Trump Again Over Big Land Purchases, Jabs At Black Twitter
Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month Old Daughter’s Blood was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com